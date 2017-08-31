Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Clark County

This is the second positive mosquito sample for Clark County this year, but they have seen them in years past. (Photo source: NBC News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Another sample of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County, Indiana.

The sample was collected by the Health Department in Sellersburg.

This is the second positive mosquito sample for the county this year, but they have seen them in years past. The first was discovered in June in Clarksville.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Clark County, but residents should still use caution.

The Health Department says homeowners should eliminate mosquito breeding and harboring sites on their property. Common breeding sites are clogged gutters, old tires, failing septic systems, abandoned/nonfunctional swimming pools, and other places where water can collect.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves by using DEET and similar products as a repellent, wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants, and if possible avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

No identified human cases of West Nile Virus infections reported in Clark County. Fever, headache, and body aches are common symptoms among those infected with West Nile Virus, but it can cause serious illness and death to those some, especially the elderly and people whose immune system has been compromised.

