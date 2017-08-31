Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Clark County

This is the second positive mosquito sample for the county this year, but they have seen them in years past.More >>
Marion County Public Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 1 due to the potential of flooding.More >>
A $14 million pavement replacement project that started in 2015 was supposed to be completed in June of 2016.More >>
Known for decades only as "Jane Doe," a woman murdered and seemingly forgotten in Ohio was recently identified as a former Louisville resident.More >>
Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in downtown New Albany.More >>
