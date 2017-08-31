Car fire evacuates Costco

The car caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car fire led to the evacuation of a Louisville Costco Thursday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the East End location on Norton Healthcare Boulevard off Brownsboro Road.

Authorities believe the fire spread from a propane tank.

A WAVE 3 News viewer sent us a video that showed large flames near the Costco gas station.

No one was hurt.

