Car fire evacuates Costco - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Car fire evacuates Costco

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The car caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer) The car caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car fire led to the evacuation of a Louisville Costco Thursday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the East End location on Norton Healthcare Boulevard off Brownsboro Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

Authorities believe the fire spread from a propane tank.

A WAVE 3 News viewer sent us a video that showed large flames near the Costco gas station.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly