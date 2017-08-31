1967 team returns to Owensboro High School

The Owensboro Senior High football program has a long, storied tradition. The Red Devils have won 4 state titles, as well as 3 runners up, but the phenomenal 19-67 team at OHS that went 9-and-1, was not among those playing at state.

That Owensboro team was ineligible for the post-season, due to an altercation that happened in the Devils' final game of the 1966 season.

Long-time OHS fan, Steve McFarland, wrote a book about the 19-67 team, entitled, "A Glory Denied", which gives a detailed look at how special that team was.

