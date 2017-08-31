Cedar Street development brings another homeowner to Russell

The Cedar Street Development project is a partnership between the city of Louisville and non-profit housing developers to revitalize the Russell neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Local civil rights and community activist Reverend Geoffrey Ellis unveiled his new home in the Russell neighborhood Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The multi-million dollar Cedar Street Development in the Russell neighborhood has a new tenant.

Local civil rights and community activist Reverend Geoffrey Ellis unveiled his new home Thursday, alongside a few community leaders.

The Cedar Street Development project is part of a partnership with Rebound, a housing development arm created by the Louisville Urban League. Rebound is behind the building and selling of almost 50 single-family homes in Russell.

This project, which is a partnership between the city of Louisville and non-profit housing developers, is part of a larger plan to revitalize the Russell neighborhood by putting vacant lots to use and increasing the number of homeowners in the area.

"Pastor Ellis could have built a home anywhere in the city, but his decision to build here and to do so with REBOUND, underscores his commitment to the growth of, and economic investment in, this community," Louisville Urban League President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, said in a press release.

The homecoming was extra special for Reverend Ellis, because he grew up down the street.

"I always called Smoketown my home," he said. "But, when I realized what God was doing – 'cause you don't always know what he's doing - but God just guided us very, very nicely right back home."

As part of the partnership, the city is funding the repair of sidewalks and street signs, as well as making drainage improvements and doing street resurfacing.

