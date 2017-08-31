Central, PRP and Male remain unbeaten on Touchdown Thursday Night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With heavy rain in the Friday forecast, most of the high school football games in the area were moved to Thursday night.

The game of the week featured Central hosting Fern Creek. It was no contest, the Yellowjackets dominated on their way to a 29-0 win. Central improves to 3-0, Fern Creek falls to 2-1.

PRP, fresh off snapping Bowling Green's 28-game winning streak last week, went on the road and beat Eastern 21-0. The Panthers are 3-0.

Male tuned up for next weeks matchup with #1 Trinity by beating Doss 47-7. The Dogs are also 3-0.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)