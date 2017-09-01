Hoosiers lead at half, but fall 49-21 to #2 Ohio State in opener

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - IU's Tom Allen was emotional before his first game as the Hoosiers head football coach. He teared up in a pregame interview with ESPN.

Then his team gave a Memorial Stadium sellout crowd plenty of reason to be optimistic about his first season as the Bloomington boss. The end result was a 49-21 loss to #2 Ohio State, but the Hoosiers did lead, even as late as the third quarter.

On a night when ESPN College GameDay visit Memorial Stadium for the first time, and former IU head coach Lee Corso was honored, and still reached back for the Brutus the Buckeye head when making his selection just before kickoff.

Richard Lagow completed 40 of his 65 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions.

Lagow gave the Hoosiers a 7-3 lead when he connected with tight end Ian Thomas for an 18 yard score with 7:50 remaining in the first quarter. The pass was initially called incomplete, but a review showed Thomas successfully dragged his right foot inbounds.

Lagow added an 8 yard second quarter touchdown pass to Simmie Cobbs for a 14-13 Hoosiers halftime lead.

JT Barrett's two yard run gave the Buckeyes a 20-14 lead early in the third quarter, but Lagow answered.

He found Thomas for a two yard score with 4:56 left in the third. That gave IU a 21-20 lead.

The game turned a few seconds later, Barrett found Parris Campbell, who sprinted 74 yards for six. Then Barrett connected with Johnnie Dixon for a 59 yard touchdown.

Barrett finished 20-35 for 304 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 16 carries for 61 yards and a score.

The Hoosiers had to have gained some fans in Allen's debut, they are at Virginia in week two. It is a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Charlottesville. Ohio State hosts #7 Oklahoma next week.

