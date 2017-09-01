Elizabethtown police chief retires

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - It was the last day on the job for Elizabethtown Police Chief Tracy Schiller.

His colleagues threw him a retirement party at the State Theatre Thursday afternoon.

Schiller's career in law enforcement started in 1978.

He has been Elizabethtown Chief for the past six years and says it was a blessing to serve the city he loves.

"I'm gonna take a little time off. There's a little travelling I'd like to do. And like everyone else I have a garage and a basement I need to organize," Schiller said. "I’m gonna stay in Elizabethtown. I absolutely love this town, love the people. I wouldn't think about leaving it."

Friday Deputy Chief Jamie Land will be sworn in as the new chief.

