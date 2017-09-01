Moore High School reveals new weight room

Moore High School has been planning for a new weight room for years, but just got the funding in 2016. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Moore High School showed off a fancy new weight room Thursday.

A former AC room was converted into a workout space for student athletes.

They use the weight room to condition during PE class, which saves time during practice.

"The coaches, they like it because they can focus on strategy and get ready for the game," PE Teacher Mike Thomas said. "They don't have to take time out of practice to come down here and lift."

The weight room has been in the works for about five years, but Moore just secured the funding last year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.