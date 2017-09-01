Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

Hurricane Harvey is estimated to leave behind a $190 billion negative economic impact. That would make it the costliest hurricane of all time.

Hurricane Harvey is estimated to leave behind a $190 billion negative economic impact. That would make it the costliest hurricane of all time.

Interactive: Harvey could be the costliest hurricane in US history

Interactive: Harvey could be the costliest hurricane in US history

Bodies are piling up at Houston's county morgue and the facility is close to capacity.

Bodies are piling up at Houston's county morgue and the facility is close to capacity.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting with Texas storm victims and surveying the damage close to where Harvey first slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting with Texas storm victims and surveying the damage close to where Harvey first slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Family members react as a van is pulled out of the Greens Bayou with the bodies of several family members on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. The van was carried into the bayou during Tropical Storm Har...

(Devin Zaring via AP). This April 17, 2017 photo provided by Devin Zaring shows Ronald Zaring celebrates his birthday at Friendswood Health Care Center in Friendswood, Texas. On Tuesday, Aug. 29, 82-year-old Ronald Zaring died on a rescue bus on the wa...

By BRIAN MELLEYAssociated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Benito Juarez Cavazos had come to Texas illegally from Mexico on his own as a young teen and was in the process 28 years later of getting his green card when he was swept away in the flood waters left by Hurricane Harvey.

Cavazos, 42, had recently received a work permit and social security card and was scheduled for an appointment toward getting permanent residency the day after he apparently drowned, his cousins said Friday at a memorial service for the auto body shop worker.

"When he received the social security card, he was so excited," Maria Cavazos said because he felt it would prevent him from being deported. "That was his sense of protection."

His close-knit family in the U.S. and friends mourned his loss and remembered him as a happy-go-lucky guy who was always smiling, never missed a party where beer was served and would give a friend his last dollar.

The service for Cavazos is one of the first for Harvey's 39 known victims, though that number is expected to rise with at least 19 others believed missing and the search for them becoming more desperate.

It's been four days since volunteer rescuers Ben Vizueth and Gustavo Rodriguez went missing in Harvey's murky floodwaters when their boat hit submerged power lines and everyone was pitched overboard.

The bodies of two other men on the boat at the time - Vizueth's brother, 45-year-old Yahir Rubio-Vizuet, and 33-year-old Jorge Perez - were found dead floating in the water soon after. Two journalists for the British newspaper The Daily Mail were aboard and survived.

Vizueth's wife, Perla Jaquez, trudged through a wooded area filled with downed trees and debris Thursday with other volunteers looking for the missing men.

"There's still a lot of faith and a lot of hope that we can recover them," she said in a Facebook Live video.

The funeral of 82-year-old Ola Mae Winfrey-Crooks was scheduled Saturday. She drowned when her car was swept off a farm-to-market road at the San Jacinto River near her home north of Houston. Authorities say it appears Crooks was trying to cross the bridge and the swift water carried her vehicle off the road and into the flood waters.

A memorial also was being held Saturday for 58-year-old Ruben Jordan, a former football and track coach at Clear Creek High School who disappeared while driving during the storm.

Al and JoDell Pasek want to scatter the ashes of their son, 25-year-old Andrew Pasek, at Mount Rushmore, where they had long planned to take a family trip.

Andrew was on a mission to check on his beloved big sister's cat when he stepped on the wire, then fell into a lamp post attached to the live wire. Pasek's friend moved closer to help, but Pasek warned him away.

"He said, 'Don't touch me. I'm dying,'" said JoDell Pasek.

When news of Cavazos's death spread through the small, tightknit and mostly Mexican neighborhood of Port Houston, friends were devastated, said childhood friend Rene Velez.

In a funeral home Friday night, two singers and a guitarist sang hymns in Spanish as Cavazos' body lay in a dark blue coffin. He was dressed in a red, white and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

His cousin, Olga Cavazos, commented while viewing his body and that his ever-present smile was discernable.

Mourners sang along in the small chapel while dozens of others gathered in a nearby kitchen eating food and swapping stories.

Maria Cavazos said her cousin was dedicated to his job and insisted on going to work Tuesday despite warnings from his roommate and the blessings of his boss not to show up that day. His car got stuck in a ditch and his family thinks he tried to walk home and was swept away by waters while crossing Interstate-10 on foot.

Cavazos was found dead in a parking lot after floodwaters receded Tuesday near a Houston freeway. His death was listed by police as a drowning or accident.

The car was found the next day. It was locked and dry inside.

Cavazos, one of eight children, had not been home to visit his parents in the city of Montemorelos in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León since he arrived in the U.S. because of fears he wouldn't be able to get back in the country.

"It's very unfortunate that right when he finally had hopes of being able to maybe go to Mexico soon to go see his family it all went downhill," Maria Cavazos said. "Sadly, he's going back to Mexico, but in an unfortunate way."

___

Associated Press writers Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles, Anthony Izaguirre in Montgomery, Alabama, Frank Eltman in Garden City, New York, Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio, and AP News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.