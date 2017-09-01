New Mexico village to hold Bigfoot festival

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico village is holding a festival in connection with a legend that Bigfoot is roaming around the state's Jemez Mountains.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/E26ihV ) the village of Jemez Springs is hosting the Bigfoot BBQ & Blues Fest on Saturday to celebrate rumors the ape-like creature hangs around the forests near one of the nation's premier nuclear labs.
Event organizer Felix Nunez says he didn't want to hang his hat on Bigfoot's existence. But he says there are unexplainable and fascinating audio and video clips.
The gathering will feature anthropologist and Bigfoot expert Christopher Dyer, who will present evidence suggesting Bigfoot has taken up residence in New Mexico. Organizers say Dyer will present hair, photographs and a map pinpointing sightings around the state.
___
Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More >>
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast areaMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast areaMore >>
"Downsizing" has generated jumbo-sized buzz at the Venice Film Festival, where it's screening in the coveted opening-night slotMore >>
"Downsizing" has generated jumbo-sized buzz at the Venice Film Festival, where it's screening in the coveted opening-night slotMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>