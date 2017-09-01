Hurricane Irma carrying 115 winds, heading west

The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - Category 3 Hurricane Irma is packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph as its moves west at 14 mph late on Friday night.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's a storm Americans living along the coasts should watch.

Located about 1,405 miles east of the Leeward Islands, Irma is predicted to turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

Since Irma is still so far out in the tropical Atlantic, no watches and warnings have been issued in association with this storm.

Forecasters said that though Irma may experience fluctuations in strength over the next few days, they expect it to remain a powerful hurricane.

Because the storm is currently going over waters of marginal warmth and may impact some dry air, forecasters expect little change in strength over the next few days, forecasters said.

Hurricane #Irma Advisory 11: Irma Fluctuating in Intensity But Still a Powerful Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2017

Forecasters earlier were saying Irma could become a Category 4 storm in a few days, but they now believe the storm will reach 125 mph and remain a Category 3 storm over the next several days.

