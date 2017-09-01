Hurricane Irma continues westward trek in Atlantic

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - Hurricane Irma is thriving as a Category 3 storm out in the Atlantic Ocean, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's a storm people should watch.

Located about 1,580 miles east of the Leeward Islands, Irma is moving west-northwest at 13 mph as of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Since Irma is still so far out in the tropical Atlantic, no watches and warnings have been issued in association with this storm.

Forecasters said that though Irma may experience fluctuations in strength over the next few days, they expect it to remain a powerful hurricane.

They said Irma will turn west by Friday night and then make a turn toward the west-southwest by Saturday. After it passes to the south side of a high pressure system, Irma is expected to return to a western or west-southwestern heading.

Because the storm is currently going over waters of marginal warmth and may impact some dry air, forecasters expect little change in strength over the next few days, forecasters said.

#Irma is forecast to be a powerful #hurricane for many days over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. New advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/v7TWZLGYFn — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2017

After that, it will enter an area more conducive to development.

Forecasters earlier were saying Irma could become a Category 4 storm in a few days, but they now believe the storm will reach 125 mph and remain a Category 3 storm over the next several days.

