Crash shuts down lanes on I-65N in Louisville

Traffic is backed up on I-65 N. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 65 are shut down due to a crash.

The crash was reported on I-65 North near Eastern Parkway at 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to TRIMARC.

No information about injuries has been released.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

