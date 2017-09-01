Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville man.



Raymond Davis, 49, was last seen in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.

Davis is described as being 5’11’’ tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and blue hair.

According to MetroSafe, Davis has severe cognitive impairment due to a recent stroke

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD (5673.)

