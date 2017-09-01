Retired police officer steps off with college marching band

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A retired police officer with multiple college degrees has re-enrolled as a freshman at the University of Toledo for the opportunity to step off with the school's marching band.
WNWO-TV reports 59-year-old grandmother Virginia Todd took to the field with her clarinet Thursday night for Toledo's football season opener.
Todd spent 21 years with the Oregon Police Department outside of Toledo and is now an attorney, a coroner's office death investigator and a full-fledged member of the Rocket Marching Band.
She says her young band mates accepted her with open arms and have helped her out as she re-learned her marching band skills after training for three months and attending a nine-day band camp.
Todd says Toledo created a special program that allowed her to re-enroll as a freshman.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
