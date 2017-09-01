Ex-New Jersey funeral worker charged in sidewalk casket case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A former New Jersey funeral home worker has been charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly leaving a casket on a Philadelphia sidewalk that contained the embalmed organs of an infant.
Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2wr33ax ) reports 24-year-old Jeremy Brooks and his attorney haven't commented on the charge. He has a Sept. 21 hearing date.
Brooks worked for Stanley's Memorial Chapel in Camden. The casket became damaged during a June 29 funeral in Philadelphia. The baby's body was transferred to a new casket, but the bagged organs were mistakenly left in the old one.
When Brooks realized the damaged casket in his work vehicle still contained the organs days later, he tried to store them at his Philadelphia home, but his sister objected. Brooks acknowledged dumping the casket on a secluded street.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
