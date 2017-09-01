Ex-Ohio library worker receives probation for stealing DVDs

CLEVELAND (AP) - Prosecutors say a fired county library delivery driver in Ohio has received probation for the theft of thousands of DVDs and CDs over a 12-year period.
Cleveland.com reports 43-year-old Kelvin Shaw, of Parma, was sentenced Tuesday in Cleveland after pleading guilty in July to theft in office.
Prosecutors say Shaw took advantage of a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Public Library rule that allowed employees to take home DVDs without checking them out. Shaw took home library materials but never returned them.
Investigators eventually placed a tracking device in a copy of the movie "Inferno" and then followed him to his apartment, where they found nearly 4,000 of the library's DVDs and CDs.
Shaw apologized in court, callings his actions "stupid, lazy and dumb."
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>