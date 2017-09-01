Police: Man hides drugs in kids' backpacks - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Man hides drugs in kids' backpacks

Kenneth McElroy (Source: LMPD) Kenneth McElroy (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A search warrant served at a Louisville home led to police discover a considerable amount of drugs hidden inside children's bags.

According to a police report, the search warrant was executed at a home in the 7100 block of Ethan Allen Way on Thursday. 

Police said a large amount of heroin, packaged for sale, was found along with a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, around 8 grams of crack and hydrocodone. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
First day of WorldFest canceled due to weather
Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville man
Fire heavily damages 2 buildings in downtown New Albany

The heroin and meth were hidden inside two children's backpacks, according to police. 

A handgun and a shotgun were also found inside of the home, LMPD said, along with digital scales, a marijuana grinder, baggies to package the drugs and a cutting agent. 

LMPD arrested Kenneth McElroy,26, on Thursday. He was charged with 4 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Police said McElroy was on probation at the time of his most recent arrest. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly