Police: Man hides drugs in kids' backpacks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A search warrant served at a Louisville home led to police discover a considerable amount of drugs hidden inside children's bags.

According to a police report, the search warrant was executed at a home in the 7100 block of Ethan Allen Way on Thursday.

Police said a large amount of heroin, packaged for sale, was found along with a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, around 8 grams of crack and hydrocodone.

The heroin and meth were hidden inside two children's backpacks, according to police.

A handgun and a shotgun were also found inside of the home, LMPD said, along with digital scales, a marijuana grinder, baggies to package the drugs and a cutting agent.

LMPD arrested Kenneth McElroy,26, on Thursday. He was charged with 4 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said McElroy was on probation at the time of his most recent arrest.

