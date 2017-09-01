Blaze in Northern California grows and destroys 20 homes

(Stan Lim/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Riverside City Fire Department Engineer Peter Habib stands outside a home to help provide structure protection as a plane drops fire retardant on a hillside during the Marlborough fire on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 ...

(Stan Lim/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Riverside City Fire fighter Robert Herrick watches the Marlborough fire from a residents home on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Riverside.

(Stan Lim/The Press-Enterprise via AP). The Marlborough fire races up a hill from where it started on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Riverside.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Fire officials say a wildfire burning near the Northern California town of Oroville has destroyed 20 homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Sacramento had consumed nearly 6 square miles (15 square kilometers). It's threatening 500 homes.

Fire crews increased containment to 30 percent overnight ahead of a statewide heat wave.

But officials say the fire's location in steep and rugged terrain plus hot and dry temperatures are complicating firefighters' efforts.

More firefighters are joining the more than 1,600 already battling the fire.

The blaze is one of many wildfires across the U.S. West, including fires in and around California's Yosemite National Park that have closed a popular road into the park prompted evacuations of nearby towns.

