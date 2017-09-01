Rain pushes final Friday After 5 Inside

Tonight is the final Friday After 5 along the Owensboro Riverfront. Friday After 5 is usually an outdoor event, but due to the rain, plans have changed.



The Friday After 5 Board shared this updated schedule with us.

• 6:30-10:00 pm: Naked Karate Girls (Outrageous Party Showband)

Jagoe Homes patio stage in Cannon Hall inside the RiverPark Center

• 7:00-10:00 pm: Marty Brown Jr. (country)

inside the Jody Berry Theatre inside the RiverPark Center

• 6:30-8:00pm: The Mainstream Kids

inside the Owensboro Convention Center

• 8:00-11:30 pm: Jon Wayne & the Pain (Reggae Rock)

Don Moore Party Pier stage inside the Convention Center

Friday After 5 is not the only event changing plans for the weather. Owensboro's 7th annual “East Bridge Arts and Music Festival” at the Kroger Street Fair is cancelled for Friday. It was scheduled to be a two day event, so the festival will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

