Yacht's distress call leads to big Greek marijuana bust

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - A rescue operation in the eastern Aegean Sea has turned into a big marijuana bust.
A Greek coast guard statement says a Turkish-flagged wooden sailboat that issued a distress call near the island of Nisyros was found to be carrying around 700 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of marijuana. The three Turkish nationals on board were arrested.
The yacht's crew radioed for help late Thursday, citing engine failure. Greek authorities sent a coast guard launch to look for the vessel. A freighter that had been diverted to help located the sailboat.
The statement says the yacht was towed to Nisyros, where a search early Friday turned up the marijuana cargo.
It was not immediately clear where the yacht had been heading.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>