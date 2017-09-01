$11.2M to help repair Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Millions of dollars will be used to repair the Louisville International Airport.

United States Department of Transportation secretary Elaine Chao announced Friday that the department is giving $11.2 million to the Louisville International Airport.

“So much of the economic development of this whole region depends on Louisville airport,” Chao said.

Chao said the money will help the repair runway, taxiway and apron area. The funds will also be used to install new lights on runway and taxiway and will allow the airport to acquire new land.

