Men charged in armed robbery of person in Limerick neighborhood

+ LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested on robbery charges after the victim told police he was held up at gunpoint.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Sean D. Cleasant, 42, and John Kenneth Crume, 44, were taken into custody by Louisville Metro police a short time after the robbery.

Cleasant and Crume were stopped by police in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. because they matched the description given to police by the victim. The men had a debit card and keys belonging to the victim taken during the robbery.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Man hides drugs in kids' backpacks

+ Fire heavily damages 2 New Albany buildings

+ Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Clark County

Both are charged with one count of robbery. Crume is facing an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.