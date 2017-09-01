Logan County man charged with 20 counts of child sex crimes

A Logan County man has been arrested on several counts of child sex crimes.

Thomas Mason, 23, was arrested on Thursday after an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

Police say Mason was uploading child pornography photos online.

KSP has seized the equipment used in the alleged crimes, which has been taken to the forensic lab for analysis.

Mason is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Each charge is a felony and carries a sentence between one and five years in prison.

