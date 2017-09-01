The Latest: DA to refile more serious charges in frat death

(Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP). Beta Theta Pi brother Gary Dibileo arrives for the seventh day of preliminary hearings Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte Pa. District Judge Allen Sinclair said he may decid...

(Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP). Beta Theta Pi member Nicholas Kubera arrives for the seventh day of preliminary hearings Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte. District Judge Allen Sinclair said he may decide...

(Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP). Defense attorney Frank Fina arrives for the seventh day of preliminary hearings Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefont Pa. Sinclair said he may decide by the weekend whether pros...

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Evelyn Piazza, center, seated with her husband James, right, and son Michael, left, speaks during an interview in New York. The Piazza's talked about Timothy Piazza, 19, a broth...

(Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP). From right, Evelyn Piazza, attorney Tom Kline and Jim Piazza and walk toward the courthouse before a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of Timothy ...

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on a preliminary hearing for Penn State fraternity members charged after a pledge died (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A prosecutor says she will seek to have involuntary manslaughter charges reinstated against eight members of a Penn State fraternity.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller says she may also seek to refile felony charges of aggravated assault. Defense attorneys say they will oppose such efforts.

A judge Friday threw out the most serious counts against Penn State fraternity brothers in a pledge's alcohol-related death last February.

He ordered the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 12 of its members to stand trial on a range of lesser charges, from reckless endangerment to alcohol violations. Two other defendants previously agreed to stand trial.

A lawyer for one of the defendants said the ruling takes the teeth out of the state's case.

___

11:30 a.m.

A judge has ordered 12 members of a Penn State fraternity to stand trial in a pledge's death but has thrown out the most serious charges, including involuntary manslaughter and felony counts of aggravated assault.

District Justice Allen Sinclair dismissed charges against four frat brothers.

He issued the ruling Friday after a seven-day preliminary hearing. Two other students previously agreed to have their cases go to trial.

Security camera footage from the since-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity captured 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, falling several times in the hours after he and other pledges were run through a drinking gauntlet. Doctors said he had consumed a toxic level of alcohol.

He suffered for hours from severe head and abdominal injuries before his frat brothers called an ambulance the next morning. He died a day later, on Feb. 4, of injuries including a fractured skull and damaged spleen.

Defense lawyers say Piazza's death was tragic but unforeseeable.

___

12:30 a.m.

A judge is set to announce whether he's keeping alive charges against Penn State fraternity members linked to the death of a pledge whose agonizing night after a fall down stairs was captured by security cameras in February.

District Justice Allen Sinclair says he'll decide Friday whether prosecutors put on enough evidence to send the charges against the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 16 former members to county court for trial.

His decision follows a hard-fought, seven-day preliminary hearing on allegations a night of hazing and heavy drinking caused the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Some defendants face charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others face less serious charges. Two defendants waived the hearing.

