Man charged in relation to 7 store robberies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in relation to several store robberies around the city; one store he allegedly robbed three times.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Jason Hart, 32, in connection to seven robberies from April to August of 2017.

LMPD said Hart walked into the Quick Cash on April 12 in the 7300 block of Preston Highway with a mask, indicated he was armed, demanded and received cash. Hart allegedly robbed Mo's Food Mart on 1000 block of Goss Avenue the same manner on May 23, June 25 and Aug 9.

According to his arrest report, LMPD believes Hart robbed the Check into Cash in the 300 block of Preston Highway with another man on May 30, Advance America on Outer Loop on July 26 and Metro PCS in the 7200 block of Preston Highway on Aug 17.

Hart faces seven robbery charges. He was arrested by LMPD on Thursday.

LMPD also arrested Natajua Dean on Thursday. Police said Dean was Hart's get away driver when he allegedly robbed Mo's Food Mart on May 23.

