Charlestown mayor on stand in Pleasant Ridge lawsuit hearing

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall took the stand Friday to testify in front of a packed courtroom.

The case is playing out in front of judge in Scott County. The hearing is over an injunction, which would stop fines against Pleasant Ridge home owners.

The lawsuit filed by the Institute for Justice claimed the city began aggressively inspecting homes in Pleasant Ridge in 2016, issuing large fines for even the smallest violations with the sole goal of forcing people to sell their homes and move out. That would help Neace Ventures buy them quicker and cheaper.

For years, Charlestown leaders have publicly said they want to redevelop the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood.

Attorneys for people living the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood believe the goal was to force homeowners in the low-income neighborhood to sell their homes.

"This is really just a case about trying to get poor people's land on the cheap,” Jeffery Redfern, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, said.

Charlestown's city attorney, Michael Gillenwater, said the city acted legally.

"There is no proof of such an allegation,” Gillenwater said. "Everything has been above board, in public and is proper."

Court documents, which were released by the Institute for Justice, included emails, text messages and meeting notes.

The documents include texts between Neace representative, John Hampton, and Charlestown's Mayor, Bill Hall, that identified buyers "underwater" and disabled."

Mayor Bob Hall is currently testifying. WAVE 3 News Southern Indiana Reporter Katie Bauer is in the courtroom and will have more on this case tonight on WAVE 3 News at 5.

