2nd New Mexico Christian sect leader accused of child abuse

By RUSSELL CONTRERASAssociated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Another leader of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect rocked by child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested.

Court records say James Green of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps was arrested Wednesday on kidnapping, child abuse and tampering with evidence charges.

He is the ninth person arrested since authorities raided the secluded western New Mexico compound in connection with a widespread child abuse and child sexual abuse investigation.

His wife Deborah Green also faces kidnapping and child sexual abuse charges.

James Green previously denied his wife was involved in child abuse.

The sect on Friday did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment on the latest arrest.

The Cibola County Sheriff's Office says 11 children who lived at the compound are being cared for by the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.