Pounds of pot, hundreds of pills, thousands in cash seized in drug raid

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A narcotics search warrant resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple counts of drug trafficking and the seizure of thousands of dollars in cash.

The warrant was served Aug. 31 by Louisville Metro police at an apartment in the 1200 block of Quest Drive. Police said they found approximately seven pounds of high-grade marijuana, 295 Xanax pills along with two pills which they suspect are ecstasy.Also found was approximately $35,000 in cash and a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen.

Yoisvan Y. Domenech, 31, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of trafficking in marijuana and controlled substances, receiving stolen property (the handgun), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say when they stopped Domenech outside his home before serving the warrant he had a pound of marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash on him.

