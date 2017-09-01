The Latest: '14 US Open champion Cilic trailing Schwartzman

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot from Caroline Garcia, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in New York.

___

1:55 p.m.

The only past Grand Slam champion in the lower half of the U.S. Open's men's draw is in trouble.

Marin Cilic, who won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2014, is trailing 29th-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the third round.

They are on the side of the bracket that originally had three-time major champion Andy Murray, but he withdrew two days before the tournament started because of a hip injury.

___

1:10 p.m.

Pablo Carreno Busta reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the first time by easily eliminating qualifier Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Carreno Busta compiled an impressive disparity of 32 winners to only 13 unforced errors Friday.

The 12th-seeded Spaniard has only once been as far as the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament, at the French Open in June.

Mahut, ranked 115th, is best known for losing the longest match in tennis history, 70-68 in the fifth set against John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010.

___

12:35 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova moved into the U.S. Open's fourth round with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over 18th-seeded Caroline Garcia of France.

It was only the 19th match of the year for Kvitova, who missed the first half of the season after she was cut on her left hand - the one she holds her racket with - during an attack by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic in December. Garcia, in contrast, has played 52 matches in 2017.

The 13th-seeded Kvitova is in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third time in a row. She lost at that stage to eventual champion Angelique Kerber a year ago.

Kvitova never faced a break point Friday and raced through the first set in 26 minutes. Garcia finally grabbed a game to begin the second set, which was more competitive until Kvitova broke for a 4-3 edge.

___

11:30 a.m.

Five women still remain in contention for the No. 1 ranking as the U.S. Open's third round begins.

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are among them and try to reach the fourth round by winning Friday.

Two of the others, current No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina, will play Saturday.

The fifth, Simona Halep, lost in the first round to Maria Sharapova.

Action is underway on Day 5, with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova facing 18th-seeded Caroline Garcia in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Later, Williams meets Maria Sakkari, and Muguruza plays No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova.

Sharapova plays at night against American wild-card entry Sofia Kenin.

___

