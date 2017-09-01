Harvey's remnants floods parts of Kentucky

Several inches of rain are expected across the Commonwealth. (Source: Kasey Cunningham)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Parts of south central Kentucky are bracing for flooding as the remnants of Harvey slides northwest.

As of 11 a.m. CDT on Friday, parts of Warren Country saw almost 7 inches of rain near Bowling Green. To the east in Barren County, the Kentucky Mesonet measured almost 7 and a half inches of rain near Glasgow.

Facebook video shows water pouring down the street at a Walmart in Glasgow.

An additional inch to inch and a half of rain was forecasted for that area through Saturday. Farther north in WAVE Country, closer to Louisville, an additional 2 or more inches of rain is expected on top of the half an inch already seen Friday morning.

According to the city of Bowling Green's Twitter account, the Hillview Mills subdivision saw substantial flooding with water over the road and sidewalk.

Hillview mills subdivision water over the road and sidewalk, PW will barricade. Can't see edge of basin, dangerous pic.twitter.com/qkNSPY1vkj — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) September 1, 2017

The Barren River Animal Welfare Association was closed on Friday for adoptions and intakes due to the flooding.

The animal shelter here in Barren County has been evacuated and they need donations! Paper towels, bleach etc pic.twitter.com/Zv5jOkwpWo — Kasey Cunningham (@KaseyNEWS) September 1, 2017

WKU's Alumni Square Garage showed substantial flooding according to a video from WBKO's Chris Reece.

