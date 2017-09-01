County Attorney, city leader have heated discussion in court

The County Attorney wants Yates off the LMPD's Youth Explorer Program case. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A testimony from Metro Council President David Yates surfaced in court Friday.

County Attorney Mike O'Connell claimed Yates has a conflict of interested involving a lawsuit with the city. Yates is suing the city, alleging sexual abuse within LMPD's Youth Explorer Program and is asking for a $6 million settlement.

The County Attorney wants Yates off the case.

"This is just a really sad tactic," Yates told WAVE 3 News in a previous interview. Yates said he's being used as a diversion.

Yates has provided legal counsel to victims of alleged sexual abuse in the past and is also Louisville Metro Council President. Because of both roles, the County Attorney said he should be disqualified from the explorer case, citing a conflict of interest.

"This is really about victims of sexual abuse and assault and it's about people in authority who failed to take action," Yates said in a previous interview.

On Friday, Judge McDonald Burkman denied the motion to quash Yates' subpoena and Yates took the stand moments later.

During his testimony, O'Connell questioned a Facebook message between Yates and his now client. Yates described the message as a follow-up to a phone call that the alleged victim made to his law office. In the message, the client responded: "What is this about? I never called you."

Yates said that response was used as a tactic by the alleged victim because he felt his Facebook profile and messages were being watched.

In the same message, the alleged victim told Yates he was involved in "something like that," and went onto say, "but I do not wish to file".

The messages dated back to October 2016. Yates filed the lawsuit, with the same alleged victim, on March 8, 2017.

"Isn't this like suing yourself?" O'Connell asked Yates.

