Dustin Johnson posts 5-under 66 for early lead in Boston

NORTON, Mass. (AP) - Dustin Johnson finally has another victory and is playing like he wants a lot more.
One week after Johnson won in a playoff, he easily handled the early cold and a steady wind for a 5-under 66 to take the early lead in the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship.
Johnson's only mistakes were a three-putt bogey and a tee shot that he had to play out of a hazard in the woods. He atoned for that with a 6-iron into 4 feet for an eagle on the par-5 18th hole as he was making the turn.
He had a one-shot lead over Marc Leishman and Kyle Stanley among the early starters.
Jordan Spieth went 12 holes before making his first birdie and opened with a 72.
