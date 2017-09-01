Man convicted in March 2016 homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted a the March 2016 homicide in the California neighborhood.

Keith Mario Reed was convicted this week of the murder of Bryon Knott on March 24, 2016.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Garland Ave. murder victim identified

+ Murder charge filed in Garland Avenue stabbing death; suspect in custody

LMPD said Reed stabbed Knott on the 2000 block of Garland Avenue. An arrest report stated that Keith Mario Reed, 53, got into a physical altercation involving weapons with an acquaintance. Police said Reed retrieved a bat from his home but the victim was able to take it away from Reed and discard it.

LMPD said Reed then went back into his home, returned with a knife and stabbed the victim.

Deputy Coroner Jim Wesley said Knott died from a single stab wound to the chest after being taken to University Hospital.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.