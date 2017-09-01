Tennis great Serena Williams gives birth to girl

Serena Williams, center top, talks to guests as her sister Venus Williams plays during a third round match of the French Open on June 2, 2017, in Paris. (Source: AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(RNN) – Tennis superstar Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, ESPN says. The girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL, the report said.

Sister Venus Williams responded by saying, “Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe," she told ESPN.

Serena Williams announced in April that she and fiance Alexis Ohanian were expecting. Williams has said she plans to return to the game.

Star singer Beyonce congratulated Williams on Friday.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.