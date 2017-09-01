Paint removed from Castleman Statue

The Castleman Statue, built in 1913, the day after it was vandalized. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The statue in Cherokee Triangle damaged by vandals has been restored to its original look.

The Castleman Statue was vandalized Aug. 12 hours after the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Last week, Fall Art Foundry was hired by the city to remove the oil enamel paint. All of the paint has now been removed.

Castleman served as a Confederate officer and later joined the U.S. Army and led the Louisville Legion.

Mayor Greg Fischer has tasked the city's Commission on Public Art to review the statue along with other works of public art as being perceived as promoting bigotry, racism or slavery. A public meeting will be held Sept. 6 to discuss the city's inventory of public art.

