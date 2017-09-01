Holyfield, Boxing Set to Return to Louisville

(Courtesy: Louisville Sports Commission) Louisville, KY (September 1, 2017) The Real Deal Boxing, the promotional entity of Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, will return on Thursday, Sept. 28 with an outstanding card of world-class fights at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel, it was announced today.

"We said we were committed to building boxing back in Louisville and I hope this shows the fans that we are true to our word," said co-owner and Hall-of-Famer Evander Holyfield. "There is a lot of undiscovered talent in the city and we will continue to honor the legacy of the great Muhammad Ali by bringing our events to his hometown. I encourage everyone to take part by buying a ticket or purchasing our live-stream on our website."

Eric Bentley, chief operating officer of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, reiterated the company's aspiration to bring boxing back to Kentucky. "We really want to build off the success of our first event in Louisville. It's a great city with passionate fans and a rich history in the sport, a dedicated and competent commission under the leadership of Chad Miller, and a lot of undiscovered local talent like our future superstar Carlos Dixon that we're excited to build."

Bentley continued, "This card really exemplifies everything Evander stood for as a fighter, and what his company now represents: exciting, competitive bouts that place the boxers at the forefront. With established contenders and some of the sports best prospects, this card will be even better than the first one. You won't want to miss this event!"

Advance tickets priced at $125, $75 and $40 will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 5 through TheRealDealBoxing.com, VIP Ringside Tables and VIP Tickets are also available. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6 p.m. with the first bell at 6:30 p.m.

Headlining the Sept. 28 event, top featherweight contenders will battle over 10 rounds as Providence, R.I.'s TOKA KAHN "T-Nice" CLARY, (22-1-0, 15 KO's) faces BRAULIO "El Chavo" RODRIGUEZ (19-2-0, 17 KO's), of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Title.

The 25-year-old, all-action Clary returns to Louisville following his dominant and decisive victory over Angel Luna at The Real Deal Boxing's debut event on June 24 at Freedom Hall.

Fighting for the first time in the U.S., the 29-year-old Rodriguez will be looking to bounce back into the win column following a very hard-fought majority decision loss to Alberto Mercado in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Featured in the 10-round co-main event, DUKE "The Baby Faced Terminator" MICAH,

(20-0, 18 KO's), of the boxing-rich region of Accra, Ghana, will make his highly anticipated U.S. debut defending his WBC International Bantamweight Title against MARIO "EL Triturador" DIAZ, (16-1-0, 6 KO's) of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The 25-year-old Micah, world ranked #13 by the World Boxing Council, has fought three times in the United Kingdom and is coming off the finest win of his five-year professional career.

On March 11, 2017, Micah was victorious against tough Mexican veteran Jonathan Aguilar earning the WBC International Bantamweight Title in Accra, Ghana.

Fighting for the first time in the U.S., the 22-year-old Diaz is on a remarkable 14-bout winning streak.

In a fantastic six round clash of top super featherweight prospects, Washington D.C.'s JOSHUA DAVIS, (11-1-0, 5 KO's), will battle RAY "Lightning Jr." LAMPKIN, (10-0-0, 4 KO's) of Portland, Oregon.

Cruiserweight prospects will also see action as Real Deal's newly-signed prospect JOSHUA TEMPLE, (4-0-0, 4 KO's), of St. Louis, Mo., faces Worcester, Mass.' BRYAN DANIELS, (5-0-0, 3 KO's).

The card will also feature two of the company's highly regarded prospects: Louisville's own CARLOS DIXON (1-0-0, 1 KO) and Detroit's JANELSON BOCACHICA (7-0-0, 4 KO's).

Further information on this outstanding evening of world-class professional boxing will be announced shortly.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).