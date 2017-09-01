WAVE Country Muslims gather for major Islamic religious celebration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of Muslims from the Louisville area gathered at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the Eid al-Adha prayer.

Eid al-Adha, which means Feast of the Sacrifice, is one of the two most important Islamic festivals celebrated annually.

The multi-day festival commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

