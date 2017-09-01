Rangers' Beltre could miss rest of season (hamstring strain)

(AP Photo/Steve Nesius). A Texas Rangers trainer walks with Adrian Beltre, right, to the dugout after he was injured fielding a ground ball bit by Houston Astros' J.D. Davis during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in St. P...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Adrian Beltre could miss the rest of the regular season after an MRI on Friday showed a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring.

The Rangers said Beltre is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. That would take his recovery into the final weekend of the regular season in which Beltre got his 3,000th career hit.

That does leave open the possibility that Beltre could be available if the Rangers make the playoffs. Texas (66-67) went into the opener of a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels four games back of the AL's second wild card spot with 29 games to play.

Beltre was injured in the seventh inning of a 5-1 loss against Houston on Thursday on a slow short hopper. The 38-year-old third baseman fielded the ball and almost immediately hopped up awkwardly.

