Sweet new addition opens in Nia Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A sweet new addition opened Friday in the Nia Center in west Louisville.

Sweet Peaches opened up its second location called Sweet Peaches 2 Roll.

The café, which was made possible by a nearly $100,000 investment by the city, is the latest addition to the Nia Center. It is located at 2900 W Broadway.

They will serve up sandwiches, salads, pastries, and Heine Brothers coffee inside the lobby of the entrepreneurial development center.

Owner Pam Haines says despite the name the two locations are different.

"On 18th and Muhammad Ali it's different, their needs are different," Haines explained. "And I thought a little smaller, on a smaller scale, to have other businesses around me, around this business. So I thought, try to find my niche and try to bring a little flavor to the area."

The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

