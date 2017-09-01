Reward for theft in Benton, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Reward for theft in Benton, KY

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

A  reward is issued for more information on who broke into Benton's Polaris store.

Police said it happened in Benton, Kentucky on August 31.

The suspect took several chainsaws and busted the window door.

The reward is set for $2,500.

