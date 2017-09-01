$11.2 million federal airport grant to improve Louisville International

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - United States Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced a $11.2 million federal gr ant for Louisville International Airport.

The money is earmarked for repairs and improvements to infrastructure.

Secretary Chao, who is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), told WAVE 3 News the investment will help continue economic development.

>> WATCH: Full interview with Secretary Chao

"It's going to add to the overall economic development of the region," Chao said, "which would be good for attracting hopefully employers. We already have two major developments in our commonwealth. Amazon is very much involved in new development and of course UPS, that's our hub in Louisville. So we will continue to work on the economic development of this region."

Improvement projects at Louisville International Airport include replacing the apron on the west side of the terminal. The apron is where jets are parked.

Portions of the runway that are cracked will also be replaced along with some of the airfield lighting.

Some of the money will be used to reimburse costs of acquiring new land for the construction of the west runway which opened in 1997.

Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth praised the federal gr ant and said he is committed to making major investments in roads, bridges and air travel.

"I continue my call for Congress and the White House to work together on a major, bipartisan infrastructure initiative," Yarmuth said in a written statement, "that will create good-paying jobs, generate economic growth, and keep us competitive in the global market."

