Louisville requests donations for Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas, leaving thousands of people in need to basic necessities.

For those in Louisville who would like to help, the city is making it easy.

From Friday, Sept. 1 to Wednesday, Sept. 6, anyone can drop off physical donations at all Louisville/Jefferson County fire stations, as well as a dozen places of worship.

Donation sites will be open from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

Some of the most requested items include:

school supplies (pencils, pens, notebooks, etc.)

cleaning supplies (paper towels, bleach, cleaning cloths, durable trash bags, etc.)

toiletries (toilet paper, oral care, feminine hygiene products, aspirin, etc.)

diapers

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the donated items will be delivered to Supplies Over Seas. The organization will then sort everything and ship it to Texas.

Volunteers are needed to help sort, pack and ship donations at Supplies Over Seas. Anyone interested should call 502-736-6460.

There are more than 60 fire stations in Jefferson County. Their locations, along with the donation sites at places of worship, are listed below.

