Louisville requests donations for Harvey victims

City officials have designated every fire station in Jefferson County as a donation drop off location. There are also a dozen places of worship to take items.More >>
City officials have designated every fire station in Jefferson County as a donation drop off location. There are also a dozen places of worship to take items.More >>
United States Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the federal grant Friday.More >>
United States Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the federal grant Friday.More >>
Metro Council President David Yates defended his position as an attorney Friday to represent an accuser in the LMPD Explorer's Investigation lawsuit. County Attorney Mike O'Connell argues it is a big conflict of interest.More >>
Metro Council President David Yates defended his position as an attorney Friday to represent an accuser in the LMPD Explorer's Investigation lawsuit. County Attorney Mike O'Connell argues it is a big conflict of interest.More >>
Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall took the stand Friday to testify in front of a packed courtroom.More >>
Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall took the stand Friday to testify in front of a packed courtroom.More >>
Sweet Peaches opened up its second location called Sweet Peaches 2 Roll.More >>
Sweet Peaches opened up its second location called Sweet Peaches 2 Roll.More >>