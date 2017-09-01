Authorities investigate siren malfunction in Louisville, no severe weather threat detected

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Civil defense sirens went off in parts of Louisville Friday night, due to a believed system malfunction.

Metrosafe confirms they are working with technicians to determine the cause of the malfunction.

WAVE 3 News will always alert viewers of an imminent severe weather threat.

