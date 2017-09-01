Authorities investigate siren malfunction in Louisville, no severe weather threat detected

Metrosafe confirms they are working with technicians to determine the cause of the malfunction.More >>
Several inches of rain are expected across the Commonwealth.
City officials have designated every fire station in Jefferson County as a donation drop off location. There are also a dozen places of worship to take items.
United States Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the federal grant Friday.
Metro Council President David Yates defended his position as an attorney Friday to represent an accuser in the LMPD Explorer's Investigation lawsuit. County Attorney Mike O'Connell argues it is a big conflict of interest.
