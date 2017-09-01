Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Apollo 36, McLean Co. 14

Beechwood 7, Somerset 0

Belfry 40, Lex. Bryan Station 19

Bethlehem 13, Hart Co. 12

Campbell Co. 35, Newport Central Catholic 7

Casey Co. 40, Russell Co. 19

Christian Co. 20, Henderson Co. 14

Clay Co. 30, Middlesboro 29

Corbin 34, Pulaski Co. 7

Cov. Catholic 41, Cooper 0

Floyd Central 28, Breathitt Co. 6

Franklin Co. 33, Woodford Co. 20

Garrard Co. 34, Lincoln Co. 9

Green Co. 52, Berea 0

Hazard 42, Letcher County Central 12

Henry Co. 22, Grant Co. 0

Lawrence Co. 37, Prestonsburg 32

Lex. Christian 41, Vincennes, Ind. 21

Lex. Tates Creek 28, Harlan Co. 11

Lexington Catholic 25, Lex. Lafayette 0

Lou. Christian Academy 15, Central Hardin 0

Madisonville-North Hopkins 53, Murray 7

Marshall Co. 55, Ballard Memorial 24

Mayfield 47, Paducah Tilghman 14

Meade Co. 58, Shelby Co. 13

Monroe Co. 21, Warren Central 14

Ohio Co. 37, Hancock Co. 8

Owensboro 47, Owensboro Catholic 12

Paris 36, Pineville 8

Perry Co. Central 57, Knott Co. Central 19

Ryle 48, Boone Co. 0

Simon Kenton 13, Conner 6

Thomas Walker, Va. 13, Harlan 8

Walton-Verona 41, Holmes 0

Wayne Co. 41, Warren East 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Adair Co. vs. Barren Co., ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Breckinridge Co. vs. Logan Co., ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Butler Co. vs. Russellville, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Elizabethtown vs. North Hardin, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Greenwood vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Switzerland Co., Ind. vs. Trimble Co., ppd. to Sep 22nd.

Todd Co. Central vs. Caverna, ppd. to Sep 29th.

