Trimble County residents asked to conserve power

At one point, power was out for the entire county. (Source: flickr.com/juggernautco)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - Trimble County Emergency Management is asking people to conserve electricity Friday night.

A Facebook post said the problem is with the main transmission line coming from Carrollton.

Crews were able to turn the power back on by changing the flow of electricity, but it is not a permanent fix.

The county asks people to conserve as much power as possible until Saturday, to prevent the county from losing power again.

