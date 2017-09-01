When it comes to donations, money may be most efficient

They are heading to Louisiana with more than two semi trucks worth of items. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UAW 862 members are generous with both their time and resources. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A handful of UAW 862 members are headed to Louisiana Friday to help those who have lost homes to flooding from Harvey.

They headed down there with more than two semi trucks worth of items. The precious cargo, which includes a wide range of things from diapers to juice boxes, is riding over 760 miles south.

"There's over 300- 400,000 pounds of items," UAW 862 president Todd Dunn said.

UAW 862 members are generous with both their time and resources. They said they hope to make the recovery process in Louisiana as smooth as possible.

"It almost makes you cry. You really appreciate and thank them for what they do," Dunn said.

Donations like these may continue to open the hearts of many more around the nation. However, when it comes to donations, financial help may be the most efficient.

Dr. Laurie Kraus is the director of Presbyterian Disaster Assistance in Louisville. She also has personal experience from Hurricane Andrew back in 1992.

She said speaking from her experience, dealing with physical donations, especially when they are unsolicited, is difficult.

"Money empowers people, it allows people to make their own decisions about what they need," Kraus added.

The United Way of Greater Houston also said in a statement that monetary donations are the best way to help Harvey victims:

"On behalf of everyone working to help Houston recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the United Way of Greater Houston is thankful for the outpouring of generosity from across the nation. While every offer of support is appreciated, the best way to help individuals and families recover from this disaster is to make a monetary donation. Every dollar helps - no donation is too small based on the scope of the need - and funds enable organizations like United Way to direct resources more quickly where they are needed most and will do the most good. If you would like to help, you can donate online at unitedwayhouston.org/flood or text UWFLOOD to 41444. We thank you!"

Dunn with UAW 862 said they are already on board with this process as well. He added that the union recently made a motion to forward $5,000 to Harvey victims.

"Then you've got the local plant funds, the UAW joint program funds that are already going to give money, so I wouldn't be surprised if we wouldn't have over $20,000 locally just from the union," Dunn added.

Dunn said in order for the funds to make it down to the flood victims, it takes a little bit of time because of processing and paper work.

The donations his group is taking down on Friday night will be able to provide immediate help.

