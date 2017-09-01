Duvall leads Reds to 7-3 win over Pirates

By ALAN SAUNDERSAssociated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Duvall drove in two runs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Duvall broke the game open in the first inning with a two-run single off Pirates starter Gerrit Cole. He singled and scored in the third and reached on a wild pitch and scored in the eighth.

Scooter Gennett had three hits for the Reds, including a triple off the top of the center field wall to lead off the sixth inning.

Reds rookie Luis Castillo matched his shortest outing of the season, lasting four innings while allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out five.

Asher Wojciechowski (4-3) earned the win in relief after moving to the bullpen from the starting rotation. He pitched two scoreless innings. He is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

Cole (11-9) was touched for five earned runs and six hits in six innings after pitching five shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over the Reds in his last start.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.