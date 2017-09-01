Florence mother's fate could rest in Trump's hands

President Donald Trump is set to announced the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals known at "DACA" on Tuesday.

The kill the initiative the allows children of undocumented immigrants to stay in the country could have massive economic ramifications and many worried including Riccy Enriquez Perdomo who was just reunited with her family after being detained by ICE.

Perdomo visit her lawyer who help secure her release. She was given back her driver's license and DACA forms that were taken from her by ICE after a mix-up that left her detained for a week.

Last week, she was released from the detention center just in time to celebrate her son's first birthday. "I was so thankful because that was something that was I was always asking God please Lord give me the opportunity to be with my son," said Enriquez Perdomo.

Her future and the lives of nearly 800,000 undocumented people is uncertain now that President Trump has plans to possibly end the DACA Program. The program was formed through executive order by President Obama in 2012,which gives young people who come to the US as children the chance to work and study in the country without the fear of deportation.

"It's not fair for a lot of us for him to cancel this because we really need it. There's a lot of people who are using it on good stuff," said Enriquez Perdomo.

During the presidential campaign, Trump referred to DACA as "illegal amnesty". DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me," said Trump. On the trail, Trump also suggested he would give amnesty to millions of "Dreamers" and undocumented immigrants, similar to President Ronald Reagan's program.



Enriquez Perdomo came to the U.S. from Honduras nearly 13 years ago. She says the program currently allows her to work in the community and help her church. She say the US is the only home she knows. "I'm here since 9 years old and I don't even know my country like I don't remember anything from over there. I don't have family." She recently renewed her DACA forms which won't expire now until 2019.



After a fear of deportation once she says she will no longer worry about what she cannot control. "No I'm not afraid now. I just leave everything in God's hands."



