Denny Crum may be released from hospital soon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The wife of former University of Louisville Basketball Coach Denny Crum said he is feeling better.

Susan Sweeny Crum updated WAVE 3 News Friday night, saying Coach Crum could be released from the hospital Saturday.

He suffered what doctors believe was a mild stroke Thursday while on a fishing trip in Alaska.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Former UofL coach Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska

Coach Crum got an M-R-I Friday. Doctors said it looked great.

He must still see a neurologist before he is allowed to come home.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.